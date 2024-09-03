Natixis Advisors LLC Has $31.33 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 49,005 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $31,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $195.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.91. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

