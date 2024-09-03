Natixis Advisors LLC Has $32.74 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,105 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Welltower worth $32,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 9,700.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 141,244 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Welltower by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

