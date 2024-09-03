Natixis Advisors LLC Has $33.08 Million Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ING Groep worth $33,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,677,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 257,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ING Groep by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 655,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ING Groep by 2,566.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 894,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 860,527 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.66.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.8143 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

