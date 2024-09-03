Natixis Advisors LLC Has $35.10 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SS&C Technologies worth $35,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,740,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $168,860,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

