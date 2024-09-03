Natixis Advisors LLC Has $39.97 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $329,367,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

