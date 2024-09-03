Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,036 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $31,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

