Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $28,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

DLR opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

