Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 956,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $36,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

