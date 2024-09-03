Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 369,994 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,994 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $34,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

