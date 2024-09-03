Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 44,332 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $27,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.