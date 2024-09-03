Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 50,920 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $39,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

