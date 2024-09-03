Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 536,494 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,182 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 536,494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $27,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1,472.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $68,126,000 after buying an additional 2,120,096 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,672,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in HP by 10,188.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,631 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

