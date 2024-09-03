Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 64,337 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

QGEN stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

