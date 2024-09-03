Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 294,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

