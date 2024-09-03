Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $38,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $988,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,421.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 320.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSI opened at $442.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $443.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

