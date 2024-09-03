Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 13,898 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Sysco worth $40,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.