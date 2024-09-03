Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 23,117 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cencora worth $30,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cencora alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $239.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.00. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.