Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Workday worth $36,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Workday by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $263.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day moving average of $245.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,410 shares of company stock valued at $100,631,138 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

