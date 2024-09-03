Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 33,827 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,827 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $38,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $523.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.35 and its 200 day moving average is $463.61. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $523.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.