Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Insider Activity at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $46,940.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

