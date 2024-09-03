Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $7.38. Neonode shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 519,000 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $111.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 247.41%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

