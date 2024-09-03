Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.96

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 48,615 shares.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £6.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.51.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
