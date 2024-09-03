Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.96

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 48,615 shares.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £6.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.51.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.