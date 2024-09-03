nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 5,200 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 179.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

