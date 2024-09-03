nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.