nVerses Capital LLC Has $131,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,935,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 158,830 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after buying an additional 246,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE:KMPR opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

