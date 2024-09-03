nVerses Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.02. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,797 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,558 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

