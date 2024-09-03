nVerses Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 300.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,376,000 after acquiring an additional 109,694 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth about $8,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 0.4 %

PRCT stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

