nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 131,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in BlackLine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,989.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,765 shares of company stock worth $851,418. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

NASDAQ BL opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 215.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

