nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $432.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.24. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

