Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $192.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

