Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 588,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $192.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

