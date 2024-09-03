ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $34,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.