Onestream (OS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Onestream (NASDAQ: OS):

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Onestream was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2024 – Onestream is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Onestream Stock Performance

Shares of OS opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.