Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.04 ($11.16) and traded as high as €10.42 ($11.58). Orange shares last traded at €10.30 ($11.44), with a volume of 8,697,795 shares.

Orange Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.04 and a 200 day moving average of €10.34.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.