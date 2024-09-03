Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

