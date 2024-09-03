Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.86

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.86 and traded as low as C$14.23. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 177,681 shares traded.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSI

Pason Systems Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$95.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.20 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.988912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$502,090.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total value of C$86,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$502,090.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,250 shares of company stock worth $1,053,884. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.