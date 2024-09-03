PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $73.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

