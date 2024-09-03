PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $917.17 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 917,285,961 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 917,285,961.326178. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99993009 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $17,218,535.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

