Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PM opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

