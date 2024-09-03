PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.46. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 82,800 shares trading hands.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 169,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

