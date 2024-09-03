PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 37,839 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 463,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 194,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.3% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.