PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.19. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 108,000 shares traded.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMX. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $6,160,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1,688.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 454,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 107,839 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

