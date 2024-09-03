PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.19. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 108,000 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
