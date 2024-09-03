Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 398,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,883 shares of company stock worth $26,705,320. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

