Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $229.20

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.20 ($3.01) and traded as low as GBX 218.80 ($2.88). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.96), with a volume of 32,027 shares traded.

Portmeirion Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.20. The stock has a market cap of £30.96 million, a P/E ratio of -368.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.

