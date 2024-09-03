Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.60 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at $157,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 23.1% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 45.0% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

