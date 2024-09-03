Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut by Analyst

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 129,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

