Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,063.87 or 0.99995571 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars.

