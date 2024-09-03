Qubic Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $176.34 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qubic has a market capitalization of $176.34 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 111,929,085,060,710 coins and its circulating supply is 109,975,774,303,797 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 111,929,085,060,710 with 109,975,774,303,797 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000016 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,122,124.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

