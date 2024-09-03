Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 128.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $156.97 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $157.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.