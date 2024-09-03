Rathbones Group Plc (RAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30 on October 1st

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($23.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,802.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,983.61, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,005 ($26.36).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

